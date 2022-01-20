Boyfriend charged with murdering, dismembering missing Detroit mother

DETROIT – The boyfriend of a Detroit mother who was reported missing last month has been charged with killing her and dismembering her body, officials said.

Detroit police Chief James White said Wednesday (Jan. 19) that all signs pointed to human remains discovered at a home on Detroit’s west side belonging to Latima Warren, 33.

Officials said Thursday that Warren was determined to be the victim, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Warren was reported missing Dec. 28 after she left her home in the 8000 block of Vaughn Street and didn’t return, according to authorities. She was the mother of four children, including a newborn baby.

Human remains were found Monday afternoon when police executed a search warrant at her home on Vaughn Street, officials said. A cadaver dog located the remains inside a bag in the basement of the house, Detroit police said.

The next day, another bag containing human remains was found in the upstairs area, officials said.

Gwen Parks, the grandmother of some of Warren’s children, said she got police to serve the search warrant after she discovered Warren’s clothing, saw baby formula dumped in the backyard and a noticed patch of dirt had been dug up.

Rondell Lamar Watters, Warren’s 44-year-old boyfriend, was at the home with the baby when officers arrived. They took him into custody, White said.

Watters has been charged with open murder, mutilation of a body and tampering with evidence.

He was arraigned Thursday afternoon at 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:39 a.m. Feb. 3, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 10.

