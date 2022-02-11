Nightside Report Feb. 10, 2022: Adrian Dantley meets man who stole his shoes from Pistons locker room during 1988 NBA Finals; Farmington High School students protest after substitute teacher uses racist phrase

DETROIT – In 1988, the Detroit Pistons had finally vanquished the Boston Celtics to get to the NBA Finals, but to win the franchise’s first title, they would have to get through Michigan’s favorite son: Magic Johnson and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.

“I thought that we were very confident basketball team,” former Detroit Pistons star Adrian Dantley said. “I think all the guys felt that they could win the series and was pretty pumped up.”

Read more here.

Students at Farmington High School walked out of class on Thursday in protest after they say a substitute teacher used a racist phrase toward a Black student.

Ad

The teacher’s racist comment was captured on video. Students walked out and took their calls for change straight to the district superintendent at 1 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 10).

The substitute teacher was recorded saying, “get your cotton picking hands off of it.” The comment was made in a first-hour English class toward a 16-year-old Black student. The phrase is a direct reference to slavery.

View the full report here.

As the Ambassador Bridge closure stretches into its fourth day, workers at the bridge share their concerns over what’s happening.

The emptiness of the Ambassador Bridge is startling, to say the least, as they are empty to some degree.

Ad

It becomes genuinely startling when you take away 10,000 trucks a day, carrying $300 million goods a day.

It is getting attention worldwide as protests continue.

Learn more here.

Many people might not know they use the “just-in-time” production method these days, which means they have to stop building when the parts run out.

That method is what’s happening, and the Anderson Economic Group is estimating $51 million in lost wages so far this week because of the blockade.

So, as the clock ticks, the loss meter continues to run.

Read the report here.

Ad

Windsor officials are seeking an injunction to end the “illegal occupation” of the Ambassador Bridge, and the city’s mayor said protesting truck drivers “will be removed,” if they don’t leave voluntarily.

“The individuals on site are trespassing on municipal property and, if need be, will be removed to allow for the safe and efficient movement of goods across the border,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said during a Thursday afternoon (Feb. 10) briefing.

Learn more here.

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines