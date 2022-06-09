Find out how some fruit broke a Guinness World Record

Fresh Del Monte, a leading producer and distributor of fruits and vegetables, broke the world record for the World’s Largest Fruit Display in collaboration with Jewel-Osco.

The display was constructed from more than 77,000 pounds of Del Monte bananas. Made in Westmont, Illinois, this 118-foot-wide and 11-foot-high display took three days to create and approximately 211,200 bananas. That’s roughly 1,920 cases of bananas.

World's Largest Fruit Display (Fresh Del Monte/Jewel-Osco)

Fresh Del Monte was recently named one of America’s Most Trusted Companies of 2022 by Newsweek and has been a market leader in growing and shipping premium quality fresh produce for more than 135 years.

Following the record break, the bananas were given away to customers and donated to Northern Illinois Food Bank, a member of Feeding America that services communities in 13 surrounding countries.

Vice President of marketing at Fresh Del Monte, Pablo Rivero says, “what better way to communicate the global popularity and nutritional value of bananas than with a world record-worthy display and local food bank donation. We are committed to supporting local organizations such as Northern Illinois Food Bank. We hope this donation not only benefits those facing food insecurity but encourages increased consumption of fresh fruits.”