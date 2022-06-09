Sip, sip hooray: Slurpee Day is back in July -- but with big changes

She’s back and better than ever. 7-Eleven is bringing back Slurpee Day in honor of their 95th birthday. For the first time ever, Slurpee Day will be celebrated at ALL 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations.

Not only will retailers across the nation be participating, but 7-Eleven is giving customers 11 days to redeem their free small Slurpee.

On July 1st, a coupon for one free small Slurpee will be added to 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members’ accounts that will be redeemable in-store through July 11th (7-Eleven’s birthday!).

In addition to the free small Slurpee, there will also be special drinkware available, a mystery Slurpee flavor, 11 days of $1 deals in-store on grill items, and more.

It’s 7-Eleven’s birthday party, you can cry if you want to, but you don’t have to because after you redeem your free small Slurpee, you can sip on small Slurpee drinks for $1 all summer long.