🔒 Insider Debates: When is the right time to start playing Christmas music?

‘Tis the season to be jolly? Or is it a bit early for that?

While many of us look forward to the winter holiday season and the joy it brings, it can sometimes feel like that season starts too soon (though some people don’t mind that).

One of the biggest complaints we hear is that Christmas music -- on the radio, in stores, in restaurants -- starts playing too early before the actual holiday.

What we want to know: When is the “right time” to start playing Christmas music?

Take the poll below and help us settle the debate!

Stay tuned for the final results soon.

Last time on Insider Debates

There are a lot of us here in the Local 4 newsroom, and you can bet we don’t see eye-to-eye on everything. Whether it’s about food, pop culture or destinations, our newsroom debates can get pretty heated (usually just in jest ... usually).

So, we’ve decided to launch a new series that allows our most loyal viewers to offer their input and help us settle these debates once and for all.

We can’t promise that everyone in the newsroom will accept the majority opinion, but here’s hoping this series can bring us all some peace and closure.

Last time around: 🔒 Insider Debates results: What age is ‘too old’ to trick or treat?