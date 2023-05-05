Cinco de Mayo: The true meaning behind the holiday

Today is Cinco de Mayo, perhaps one of the most misunderstood holidays.

Most Americans celebrate by eating tacos, and drinking tequila. But despite its reputation for being “Mexican St. Patrick’s Day,” the holiday has a lot of historical value.

The meaning behind Cinco de Mayo

First of all, Cinco de Mayo does not celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day; that is celebrated on September 16.

Cinco de Mayo is a regional holiday in Mexico, called El Dia de la Batella de Puebla. It celebrates Mexico’s victory over the French in 1862, during the Battle of Puebla in the American Civil War.

Charge of the Mexican Cavalry at the Battle of Puebla (Wikipedia Commons)

The French army was much larger than the Mexican army, and struggled to defend itself, until it reached Puebla, where Mexicans defied the odds and scored a huge victory.

It was somewhat short-lived, as the French eventually re-grouped, capturing Mexico City.

It’s a big holiday in Puebla, Mexico, but it is actually celebrated more in the U.S., than in most of Mexico. The holiday has become a celebration of Mexican culture, rather than remembering a battle 150 years ago. That’s not so bad.

---> 9 Mexican restaurants to celebrate Cinco de Mayo