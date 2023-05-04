9 Mexican restaurants to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Plus, we have lists of new restaurants to try and the trendiest wine bars -- that’s what’s on the menu for the 59th edition of the Dine In The D Newsletter. (Hi, I’m Michelle!)

🌮9 great Mexican spots where you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Tomorrow is Cinco De Mayo, a time to celebrate Mexican culture here in the United States -- and what better way than to enjoy some delicious food? Here are 9 Mexican restaurants I think you should check out.

Chile En Nogada from El Barzon (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

El Barzon - 3710 Junction Avenue, Detroit, MI 48210

This restaurant expertly blends traditional Mexican fare with classic Italian dishes. It’s truly a unique spot with their menu basically split down the menu with the two cuisines. In the back, they have a beautiful patio whose lush greenery will make you feel like you’re in a mini oasis. Chef Norberto Garita is the mastermind behind this place, and don’t forget to try his other restaurant La Noria, where he combines Mexican flavors with wood-fired pizza.

Burito at Mojave Cantina (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Mojave Cantina - 48 W 14 Mile Road, Clawson, MI 48017

If you’re craving classic Tex-Mex food, look no further than Mojave Cantina. This spot frequently lands on our Vote 4 the Best list, and actually took home the top spot for Best Mexican Restaurant last year. I personally love their enchiladas here ... something about how the cheese caramelizes over their red enchilada sauce is so, so good. Mojave Cantina actually has another location in White Lake, and a bar/patio area called 54 West, which is attached to their Clawson location. On Friday, they will also have a special Cinco De Mayo menu available.

M Cantina - 13214 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48126

Southwest Detroit is known for its Mexican food, but if you go a little north into East Dearborn, there is a small cantina serving up a new elevated take on Mexican street food. They are most well known for their gourmet tacos -- these are not your average tacos. You can find some like their Churrasco with filet mignon and chimichurri, or their duck carnitas with guava chipotle sauce, chili oil, and crispy onions. If you really want to indulge, they occasionally have Wagyu and Kobe beef on the menu, but you have to ask. Make sure you save room for dessert and drinks, they’re something special, too. (Click here to see their full story.)

Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Barrio Cocina y Taquileria - 555 Forest Avenue, Plymouth, MI 48170

This spot is one of 96.3 WDVD’s Blaine Fowler’s favorites, and it’s no mystery why. Barrio has a fun atmosphere, great food, and plenty of tasty drinks. Here’s what Fowler had to say: “This place probably prints money. They have lots of your favorite tequila brands. Their margs are really good. I usually get the Slim Marg. Get the Trio -- chips with guac, queso, and salsa. The chips are salty and warm. All the entrees are great. I usually get the steak fajita. Amazing.”

Dine In The D: Taco Bros on Live In The D

Taco Bros - 128 Sycamore Street, Wyandotte, MI 48192

Mexican street food with a twist -- be it tacos, birria ramen, or a loaded burrito bowl -- that’s what you’ll find at Taco Bros in Wyandotte. Rodrigo Lopez and his brother Junior followed in the family’s footsteps when they opened up this restaurant in Downtown Wyandotte. The restaurant has a modern design, with fun pops of color, like the yellow neon sign which says “Taquero Mucho.” You’ll also find some modern touches on the menu, as well. They serve up traditional tacos in a double corn shell and other favorites you would find at a taco stand in Mexico, but they also added some new items like the aforementioned birria ramen. (Click here to see the full story.)

El Charro - Various Locations in Fraser, St. Clair Shores, and Macomb

We all have family traditions, and one family in Fraser turned theirs into a business. Delia Martin loved making recipes from her parents, Rosalio and Consuelo Rendon, one of which included the puffy taco -- a thick, corn-based shell that puffs up when deep-fried. With the help of her husband George and his parents, they were able to buy a small restaurant in Fraser in 1971. That was the birth of El Charro, a popular Tex-Mex style chain on the east side of Metro Detroit. If you’ve never had a puffy taco before, you absolutely need to try one. (Click here to see the full story.)

Atwater Street Tacos in Flat Rock (2020 WDIV)

Atwater Street Tacos - 26425 Atwater Street, Flat Rock, MI 48134

Owning their own restaurant has always been a dream of Gerardo Melgarejo, his wife Monica, and their friend, so when they came across a building that was for lease on Atwater Street in Downtown Flat Rock, they decided to jump on it. Gerardo’s whole family came together to make their dream a reality. They wanted to make authentic street food, so their tacos are done in the traditional Mexican way, with two corn tortillas, meat, and topped with onions, cilantro, and a lime wedge. They also have the popular Mexican corn street foods elotes, esquites, and other dishes. What makes this place truly unique, however, is their location right on the Huron River. So after you enjoy some tasty tacos, you can round out your afternoon with a kayak trip down the river. (Click here to see the story.)

Catrina Mia on Live in the D

Catrina Mia - 6425 N Telegraph Road, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

If you love birria, then you need to try the birria at this Dearborn Heights food truck. In case you don’t know, birria is a type of stewed meat from Jalisco Mexico (traditionally goat, but in America, it is most often beef) that can be served up in a variety of ways. The popular way to have it (that is all over social media) is as a taco or quesadilla with a consommé to dip it in. Here, you can get it made into a pizza, torta, nachos, whatever you’d like! Plus, it is all halal. (Click here to learn the full story.)

Taqueria Mi Pueblo in southwest Detroit (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Taqueria Mi Pueblo - 7278 Dix Street, Detroit, MI 48209

We’re rounding out our list with a classic spot in Southwest Detroit, that is a bit away from the main drag. This large Mexican restaurant in Southwest Detroit had some quaint beginnings. It all started with Jose de Jesus Lopez making tacos for his family and friends on weekends. He used to make tacos in Mexico City, and missed the taste of home. They just served them out of a house, but eventually, he wanted to expand. Thanks to the hard work of him and his family, the restaurant grew. The restaurant is now quite large, with several dining rooms. Lopez says he expanded the restaurant to incorporate the house and the front yard. While they are perhaps most well-known for the tacos that started it all, they also have a series of traditional Mexican soups. Pozole is a soup from the Jalisco region, which has pork and hominy in a chili-based broth, that’s not too spicy. They also serve birria, but not in the way you might expect. Instead of in a taco or a quesadilla, they serve it the way they do in Jalisco, as a stew, or just the meat plated with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas. (For more, watch the full story here.)

