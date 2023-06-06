Man claims off-duty Michigan DNR officer shot him as he walked away from dispute with officer’s dad

The scene of a May 13, 2023, shooting at Merrill-Gorrel County Park. (WOOD-TV)

BARRYTON, Mich. – A man has filed a $250 million lawsuit against a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer, claiming he was shot at a campground while walking away from an argument with the off-duty officer’s father.

Dailey Law Firm, of Grosse Pointe Farms, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Brandon Davis, of Mount Pleasant, who says he was shot by DNR Conservation Officer Ryan Cox, of Cadillac.

The alleged shooting happened May 13, 2023, at Merrill-Gorrel County Park in Barryton, Michigan, according to the lawsuit.

Fight leads to shooting

The lawsuit says Davis got into an altercation with Cox’s father at the campground when Cox’s father grabbed him by the arm and pushed him in the back. Davis said he then “defended himself against the unprovoked assault.”

Cox stepped in and identified himself as a DNR conservation officer before firing his gun several times, according to the lawsuit. Several witnesses heard Davis announce himself as a conservation officer, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges Cox used his service firearm during the shooting.

Davis said he suffered life-threatening and permanent physical injuries from the gunfire.

Accusations

The lawsuit accuses Cox of using excessive force, being grossly negligent, assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“Cox’s actions were not objectively reasonable given the low severity of any potential crime at issue and because (Davis) posed absolutely no immediate danger to the officers and also did not attempt to resist or flee in any manner,” the lawsuit states.

The gross negligence accusation stems from Cox’s recklessness and lack of concern about whether or not he would seriously injure Davis, according to the lawsuit.

Cox is being sued both as an individual and in his official capacity. He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and a judgement in excess of $250 million.

Injuries and damages

The lawsuit says Davis suffered significant and permanent injuries, including the loss of a kidney, permanent intestinal injuries, and permanent spinal injuries.

Davis also said the shooting resulted in a loss of his freedom, a loss of income, major medical expenses, emotional harm, humiliation, and more.

Among the economic damages listed in the lawsuit are a loss of earnings, future medical expenses, and a loss of future earning capacity.