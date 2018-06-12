22-year-old woman ejected from SUV during crash on I-75 in Auburn Hills

A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-75 in Auburn Hills. (WDIV)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - A 22-year-old Michigan woman was taken to a hospital Tuesday after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash on I-75 in Auburn Hills, police said.

The woman, from Melvin, Michigan, was driving a black 2003 Chevy Blazer south on I-75 at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The Blazer was struck near Joslyn Road by a gray 2004 Pontiac Bonneville driven by a 23-year-old Roseville woman, officials said.

The crash forced both vehicles off the roadway to the right and down an embankment, where they came to rest on Pacific Drive, according to authorities.

The 22-year-old woman was ejected from the Blazer as it rolled down the embankment, police said. She was taken to McLaren Hospital in Pontiac with serious injuries.

Officials said the 23-year-old woman was not injured.

Police are still investigating the crash. The ramp from Joslyn Road to southbound I-75 and the right lane of southbound I-75 were closed for about an hour.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9444.

