$2,500 reward offered for information on Southwest Detroit homicide

DETROIT - Police are looking for the person responsible for the violent death of a 49-year-old woman.

The body of Judith Mangrum was found in her home on Konkel Street in Southwest Detroit. She had been beaten to death.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of the person who killed her. All rewards are paid anonymously.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.