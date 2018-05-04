260,000 DTE Energy customers without power as strong winds rock Metro Detroit

DETROIT - DTE Energy said 260,000 customers are without power in Metro Detroit as strong winds sweep across the area.

DTE's latest update came at 4:30 p.m. Friday, but the number of power outages is sharply increasing, DTE officials said. Thousands of additional Metro Detroiters are expected to lose power throughout the day.

There's an increased possibility of downed power lines because of the strong winds, DTE said. Residents should stay at least 20 feet away from power lines and anything touching the lines.

The next update is expected to come at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Metro Detroit is under a high wind warning until 6 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible during the afternoon, along with midday showers and storms.

The high wind warning is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan until 6 p.m., and a high wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lenawee and Monroe counties until 2:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning expired for eastern Oakland, Macomb, Wayne and St. Clair counties at 2 p.m.

Check the DTE outage map

DTE Energy officials will provide power outage updates at certain times throughout the day, but if you want a live look at the outages in your area, you can check the up-to-date outage map.

The map currently shows large outages throughout Wayne and Oakland counties. Around 5,000 customers have lost power in the area of Southfield, Royal Oak and Birmingham. Thousands more are without power in Farmington Hills, Ann Arbor and Detroit.

You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app.

Postal worker hit by tree in South Lyon

Heavy winds caused a tree to fall on top of a postal worker while he was delivering mail in South Lyon.

Firefighters were called to the area of North Wells and Detroit streets and saw a large, old tree on top of the man. Firefighters said he was able to talk, but couldn't move.

Firefighters used a chainsaw to tunnel the man out from under the tree. He was taken to Novi Providence Hospital in critical condition.

Safety Tips During a Storm

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.

and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too. Be extremely cautious near metal fences , which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.

, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous. Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.

Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.

If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives. A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground . A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800.477.4747.

. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800.477.4747. Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines.Contact with an energized power line can be fatal.

