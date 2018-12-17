36-year-old Monroe County man charged with stealing guns from several homes, police say

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man has been charged in connection with the theft of guns from homes in Monroe County, officials said.

Chad Noworyta, 36, of London Township, was charged Saturday in First District Court. He is facing first-degree home invasion, larceny of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm charges.

Several residents told police that guns, including AR-15-style rifles, had been taken during home invasions and burglaries, police said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a home in the 9600 block of Yensch Road. The search was conducted Thursday, and Noworyta was taken into custody.

Several pieces of property that link him to the incidents were discovered, police said.

Noworyta is expected to face additional home invasion charges in the next few days, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held at the Monroe County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.

