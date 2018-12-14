36-year-old man arrested for stealing guns from several Monroe County homes, police say

Monroe County deputies arrested a man in connection with the theft of guns. (WDIV)

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Monroe County deputies arrested a man in connection with the theft of guns from homes in London and Milan townships, officials said.

Several residents told police that guns, including AR-15-style rifles, had been taken during home invasions and burglaries, police said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a home in the 9600 block of Yensch Road. The search was conducted Thursday, and a 36-year-old London Township man was taken into custody.

Several pieces of property that link the man to the incidents were discovered, police said.

The man is being held at the Monroe County Jail on home invasion charges.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.