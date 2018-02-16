News

4 family members found dead in Keego Harbor home in apparent triple murder-suicide

Officers called to home for welfare check

By John Steckroth - Editor
Four family members were found dead Feb. 16, 2018 inside a home in Keego Harbor. (WDIV)

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. - Four family members were found dead Friday morning in a Keego Harbor home in an apparent triple murder-suicide.

According to police, officers went to the home in the 2300 block of Cass Lake Road at about 8 a.m. for a welfare check.

Officers were met by a relative who had concerns for the residents. Officers entered the home and found the four victims dead in what appeared to be a family murder-suicide situation. 

Authorities said there is no danger to the community.

No other information was made immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 248-682-3030.

 

