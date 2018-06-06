5 men in custody, 3 wanted in connection with about 30 smash-and-grab robberies throughout Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police said five men are in custody and three men are wanted in connection with dozens of break-ins around the city.

On Tuesday, police announced they were searching for five men wanted in connection with more than two dozen smash-and-grabs. Two of those men have been taken into custody, and the other three are still on the loose.

In addition, three men who were already in custody have been tied to the incidents. Police said five men, in total, have been arrested in connection with around 30 break-ins throughout the city.

The group might also be responsible for other break-ins around Metro Detroit.

Police said the men have been terrorizing businesses since January. Business owners suspected the smash-and-grab robberies were connected, and that was confirmed Tuesday by Detroit police.

"We're working hard to make an honest living and someone just cleans you up," party store owner Steve Bahora said.

Bahora's store is one of many in Detroit that were broken into in recent weeks. Detroit police said Markel Xavier Allen, Decharles West, Ivan Dayshared Austin, Tamas Cummings and Deshawn Marquan Perry are among the men behind the string of smash-and-grabs.

Cummings and Perry are in police custody, along with three others. Allen, West and Austin are still at large.

The Detroit Police Department believes the eight men are part of a larger group involved in the smash-and-grabs. They expect the group is selling stolen items online because they steal anything of value from the stores, including liquor and cigarettes.

Electronics stores have also been targeted.

During the robberies, the men use a vehicle to break down store walls, police said. Once they get inside, they snatch everything they can, often thousands of dollars in merchandise, according to authorities.

In three months, Bahora's store has been hit twice, and the repairs keep adding up.

"About $1,500 for the wall, but the problem is they come, they clear you out of beer, liquor and wine," Bahora said.

Even having barriers around the store wasn't enough to keep the men out.

"They come with a sledgehammer," Bahora said.

Business owners said they want the five men off the streets as soon as possible so they don't have to worry about what they'll return to when they lock up their stores at night.

