73-year-old man accused of setting fire that caused injuries to five Detroit firefighters

DETROIT - A 73-year-old man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a vacant house, leading to five Detroit firefighters being injured battling the flames, according to authorities.

Henry Vanreyendam, of Detroit, is accused of setting fire to a home in the 8100 block of Whittaker Street around 1:10 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

The building partially collapsed while firefighters were battling the flames, and five firefighters were injured, according to officials.

The injured firefighters were take to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are expected to be OK.

Vanreyendam is charged with five counts of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson and on count of arson -- preparation to burn.

He was arraigned Sunday at 34th District Court and is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

