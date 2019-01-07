Allen Park police: 'Don't try to fool us with fake insurance certificates'

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - People are trying to get away with using fake proof of insurance certificates, Allen Park police said.

Allen Park police posted this message on Facebook: "Dear motorists with no insurance, don’t try to fool us with an 'official' looking insurance certificate. The hurdle you can’t overcome is when we call the company to verify. Also, typos on your 'official' certificate are clues. #Beenaroundtheblock"

It’s no secret, Michigan has high insurance rates and hundreds of thousands of drivers on the roads know it. Some say, there are only two options, pay the high rates or drive without insurance.

“Driving without insurance, is very costly,” said local insurance agent, Tracy Denson Scott.

Scott said because of the high cost a lot of people do not have insurance.

“Michigan is a no fault state. My insurance pays for me, your insurance pays for you,” Scott said.

But Detective James Thorburn with Allen Park police said drivers are now using a third option and that is presenting fake documents for insurance.

“We have seen an uptick in it. You’ll see it on Craigslist. You’ll see it on Facebook. People are selling insurance, buying it through there probably means it is not legitimate,” said Thorburn.

Thorburn showed Local 4 an example of a fake document.

“This one was a little obvious because the font was a little different and some words were spelled wrong,” he said.

Police can issue you a ticket, tow your car and arrest you for driving without insurance and providing false documents.

