Aretha Franklin in hospice care, surrounded by loved ones

DETROIT - Prayers continue to pour in for Aretha Franklin as she is in hospice care in Detroit.

Local 4 has been in constant contact with Franklin's loved ones, who said both Stevie Wonder and the Rev. Jesse Jackson have been in to visit.

Sources close to Franklin told Local 4 she is in hospice care at her home, and her condition hasn't changed in the past 24 hours.

Wonder is a longtime friend and collaborator of Franklin. They were supposed to work together on her next album, which unfortunately never came to be.

Jackson was in attendance last June when Franklin received the key to the city of Detroit.

Franklin's ex-husband, Glynn Turman, to whom she was married from 1978 to 1984, stopped by her home Tuesday to see her.

Franklin and her loved ones have been reading the thoughts and prayers sent by fans all around Metro Detroit.

