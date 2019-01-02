Armed Hazel Park man travels to Minnesota to place tracker on woman's car, records say

A Hazel Park man is accused of placing a GPS tracker on a woman's car with intent to harm or harass her, officials said. (WDIV)

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - A Hazel Park man has been taken into custody after he traveled to Minnesota to place a GPS tracker on a woman's car and was found with a loaded handgun and Faraday bags, according to court records.

Shawn Kelly Thomason is accused of traveling to Mankato, Minnesota on Dec. 6 to place a woman under surveillance with the intent to kill, injure, harass or intimidate her, officials said.

Authorities said when Thomason placed the GPS tracker on the woman's car, he had a loaded handgun, Faraday bags designed to block cellular signals and ammunition in his rental vehicle.

Thomason said there are innocent explanations for his behavior and the items found in the vehicle, court records show.

Thomason has been charged with stalking and is being held by United States marshals without bond, according to court records. Officials said he is considered a danger to others in the community.

You can view the full order of detention below.

