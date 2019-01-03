Police raid home of Hazel Park man charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - Cellphone video shows a police raid going down at the Hazel Park home of Shawn Thomason in mid-December.

Jacob Rosen watched the raid go down.

"I saw what looked like a raid team hitting that house. I mean, a Ford Explorer undercover car parked itself up right over the sidewalk and then a team began raiding the house," Rosen said.

ORIGINAL: Armed Hazel Park man travels to Minnesota to place tracker on woman's car, records say

Investigators were looking for more evidence after Thomason was arrested more than 700 miles away at his girlfriend's new home in Mankato, Minnesota. She had cut off all contact with Thomason, and she had no idea how he found her.

Police found two GPS tracking devices under her car.

Thomas was found with a loaded handgun, gloves, makeup, electrical tape, women's clothing, video cameras, cellphones wrapped in foil and a script of what he was apparently going to confront his ex-girlfriend with.

The document included phrases like, "You will honor your commitment," and, "People get shot over things like this."

Neighbors in Hazel Park who watched police burst into Thomason's home were shocked.

Thomas is charged with two felony stalking counts, a gross misdemeanor stalking charge, illegally installing a tracking device and domestic assault.