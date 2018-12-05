Arrest made in string of random shootings of occupied Detroit homes

DETROIT - Detroit police said they've arrested the man responsible for randomly shooting at homes dating back to July.

One of the targets included an elderly woman living on Clairmount Avenue in November. The area northwest of Henry Ford Hospital has been dealing with the terror for months.

But when shots started flying again overnight, police said they found the suspected shooter.

Judy Brantley said she was home with her grandchildren early Wednesday morning when a man standing outside her home on Wildemere Street near Hazelwood Street shot through her windows.

Brantley said glass and blinds were shattering all over while she was in the bedroom with her young granddaughters.

Police told her it was a completely random attack linked to previous incidents. Surveillance cameras captured video of a man firing shots into a nearby home just days ago.

Officials said they saw the gunman walking away overnight, dropping an AR-15 and a Glock 22. He was arrested on the spot.

DPD Chief James Craig said police searched the 31-year-old man's home, needing a hazmat team after finding a possibly dangerous chemical.

