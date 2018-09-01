Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak is back and bigger than ever

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The 21st Annual Ford Arts, Beats and Eats Festival is back and bigger than ever.

John Witz, the organizer of Arts, Beats and Eats, said it’s the place to be this weekend. More than 400,000 people are expecting to invade Downtown Royal Oak for the big event.

“It’s arts, food and music. It’s a festival of the senses,” said Witz. “The impact on businesses is in the $10 million range. Overall for the county, it’s $25 million."

This huge event has something for every category.

“We still have the Spinners. Eddie Money is going to come on a little later, and then Rival Sons, AWOLNATION and Ben Folds on Sunday, Chris Janson for country fans, Matt Nathanson on Monday,” said Witz.

Of course, you have to get something to eat. “Great food, we’re standing in front of Famous Dave's, there’s a line here. The Soaring Eagle Cuisine machine is here. Eddie B’s is here from Troy,” said Witz.

After that, you can get a taste of the arts. There’s something for everyone in that category as well.

“A hundred fifty artists representing different mediums surrounding ceramic jewelry, pottery, wood, all sorts of art work. One of the top art fairs in the country is actually here in Royal Oak,” said Witz.

The festival even had 1,400 people participate in a Zumba class. About $300,000 will be donated to metro Detroit charities. Of that amount, $100,000 will go to Royal Oak charities alone.

