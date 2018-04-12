Authorities say police badges found inside White Lake Twp. home; 42-year-old man in custody

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police executed a search warrant Thursday morning and took a man into custody at a home in White Lake Township.

The warrant was served at a home on Maplewood Street.

Investigators kicked in the front door as a loudspeaker announced that authorities had a warrant.

A 42-year-old man was taken into custody. Authorities said Michigan State Police badgers were found inside the home, along with ammunition and "other illegal items."

Detectives reached out the public to determine if anyone had every been stopped by the person taken into custody.

Several evidence bags were taken out of the home.

A child and a dog were removed from the home.

