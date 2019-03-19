Beaumont wants to build new hospital in northern Oakland County

Beaumont Health wants to build a new 117-bed hospital in Oxford, Mich.

The health care system announced Tuesday it has filed a certificate of need for application with the state of Michigan to build a hospital in the northern Oakland County village.

“We are still very early in this process. But, as Michigan’s largest health system, it is our duty to serve the community and provide as much access as possible to our connected network of high-quality medical care providers,” Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said.

The estimated $140 million hospital would be located at the southeast corner of Lapeer Road (M-24) and Market Street.

The Michigan Certificate of Need Commission recently reviewed the hospital beds in the state and identified Oxford as a “limited access area” community. A limited access area is a geographic area the state says does not have enough hospital beds to meet the future needs of local residents within a 30-minute driving distance.

“When the state identified a need for health care in Oxford, we stepped up to fill the gap,” Fox said. "We are always looking for ways to expand our commitment to serving our region and provide care close to where our patients live."

The proposed 225,000-square-foot facility would include five floors and a mechanical penthouse.

Beaumont said it filed an application with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which will decide whether to approve the project. They expect the approval process will be complete by July. If approved, construction could begin sometime within the next two years.

Plans for new Macomb County facility

Meanwhile, Beaumont Health is planning to develop a new outpatient care campus in Macomb County in 2020.

The proposed Macomb County site is located within the Bay River Marketplace, adjacent to Meijer, near the intersection of I-94 and 26 Mile Road in Lenox Township. A groundbreaking will occur later this year.

“We are thrilled to offer much-needed health care services in Macomb County,” Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said. “We selected the site because of its convenient location close to major thoroughfares in a growing and thriving community.”

The campus will offer Beaumont Health affiliated primary and specialty care physicians, emergency care, imaging, outpatient surgery, cancer services, physical therapy and many other services.

