Beloved Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig laid to rest after sudden death

DETROIT - The firefighters who worked with Michael Lubig at Engine 58 on Detroit's east side called him "little buddy," but despite his size, Lubig had an oversized personality and became a beloved figure.

On Tuesday, friends, family members, firefighters and strangers said their final goodbyes following Lubig's sudden death. They gathered at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament for his funeral.

Lubig was married and had four children and six grandchildren. He was a second generation firefighter coming up on 20 years with the department.

On Nov. 19, after fighting three fires and going on a medical run during a 24-hour shift, Lubig suffered a medical emergency at a firehouse on the west side. He died two days later.

As a jokester, Lubig could run a room, but he'll be remembered more as the man who could be counted on by his family and fellow firefighters.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.