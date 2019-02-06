Boyfriend in custody after 55-year-old woman found dead in Wyandotte apartment

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Police in Wyandotte are investigating their first homicide case in a decade after a 55-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment.

The discovery was made at an apartment on Sycamore Street near Eureka Road and Fort Street.

Wayndotte police said 2008 was the last time the waterfront community had a homicide. But when police got into the apartment just after 2 a.m. Saturday, they saw that is was clearly a murder scene, according to authorities.

Authorities said a call was made to 911 for a domestic disturbance at the apartment. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead.

Neighbors said the woman lived in the building next door.

The woman's 38-year-old boyfriend was taken into custody, police said. He was wanted for a parole violation and other warrants, according to police.

Police are calling the man the key person of interest in the woman's death.

Neighbors said they believe alcohol was a factor in the case. They said the man and woman were known to have loud outbursts.

