A look at the new equipment vandalized at the Lincoln Park playground.

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - Brand new playground equipment installed just last week at Quandt Park was vandalized, police announced Friday.

No arrests have been made.

In a statement the Lincoln Park Police Department said, "This has to stop. These vandals are destroying our children's parks. Someone needs to speak up."

If you have any information call police at 313-381-1800.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.