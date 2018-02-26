Bullet found at Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores prompts lockdown

Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores was on lockdown Feb. 26, 2018 after a bullet was found inside the school. (WDIV)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores was on lockdown after a bullet was found inside the school Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Lake Shore Public Schools superintendent's office said they were working with police. Police said they did not believe anyone was in danger at the school. Officers are investigating.

The lockdown has been lifted. The district released a statement later Monday morning explaining a single bullet was found in a locker room in "what we believe was an effort to disrupt school operations."

Here is the full statement from the district:

Earlier today Lake Shore High School went into an internal lockdown. The high school has now resumed normal operations.

This morning a single bullet was found in a locker room, in what we believe was an effort to disrupt school operations. As a precaution there will be a heightened police presence in the high school for the remainder of the day.

We place our highest priority on student safety here at Lake Shore and we will continue to treat any and all incidents seriously.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

RELATED:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.