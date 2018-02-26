Milan Area Schools evacuated after bomb threat; school canceled Monday

MILAN, Mich. - All buildings within the Milan Area Schools district were evacuated Monday morning after the district received a bomb threat through email.

The district has canceled school for the day. Walkers and drop offs will be able to be picked up at the Milan Community Center.

"We are working with the Local Authorities and the Michigan State Police," reads a statement from the district.

