Camaro driver sentenced 10 to 30 years on murder charges in fatal Detroit crash

DETROIT - The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro that landed on top of another vehicle, killing two people, was sentenced Tuesday morning.

Robert Anthony Chaney, 37, of Southfield pleaded no contest to two charges of second-degree murder, two counts of operating under the influence causing death and two counts of operating under the influence causing serious injury.

Chaney was behind the wheel of the Camaro April 13 near Pickford and Whitcomb avenues when he crashed and landed on top of a Chevrolet Malibu. A 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were killed in the crash.

Zachary Garrison and Angel Careathers were killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. They were both 20 years old.

Two others were taken to the hospital.

Deadly ax on city's west side. Driver of Camaro losses control and lands on red car with 5 people inside, killing two. @clickondetroit pic.twitter.com/kPnS1DHsSU — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) April 13, 2017

Investigators said Chaney was driving at 92 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Angel Careathers’ brother, Cameron Careathers, addressed the court at sentencing, telling the judge that Chaney took everything from his family.

“My sister was my best friend,” Careathers said. “I couldn’t be there to protect her.”

Chaney apologized to the family.

“I feel terrible about what happened,” Chaney said. “I wish I could take the day back. I pray every day that they can find peace and joy in their hearts, because I took it away from them.”

Chaney was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in prison.

