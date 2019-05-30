Canton, Van Buren non-emergency phone lines down

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Both Canton Township and Van Buren Township administration and public safety non-emergency phone lines are currently down.

Service technicians are working to remedy the situation.

Although Canton and Van Buren's 911 lines are working, both public safety depatments advise the lines not be used for non-emergency calls so that actual emergency calls are able to get through the line with ease.

The Canton Public Safety Department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

