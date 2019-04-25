Charges dropped in connection to death of Wayne 2-year-old

WAYNE, Mich. - Second-degree murder charges against Mattew James Luke and Jamie Lynn Starr in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy in Wayne have been dropped.

The original report from Child Protective Services describes a gut-wrenching case of abuse and alleges the people caring for Devin Bisesi turned a Pack 'N Play into a cage and left him there. He suffocated when he became trapped when he tried to escape.

Jessica Bisesi and the lead investigator on the case are shocked the charges have been dropped.

The defense argued that a magistrate on the case abused their discrection when binding the case over for trial. As of right now, no one is being held responsible for the death of a 2-year-old boy who was placed in a make-shift cage.

