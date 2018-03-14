Police investigate after toddler found dead at apartment in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. - A homicide investigation is underway after a toddler was found dead Monday at a home in the 4900 block of Wayne Road.

Michigan State Police said officers from the Wayne Police Department found Devin Bisesi dead after receiving a call about 4:55 p.m. Devin would have turned 2 years old in May.

Family members and friends of Devin's mother said she gave him up for personal reasons, so Devin was living with his mother's ex-husband, his girlfriend and five other small children.

Family members said they found Devin dead inside the apartment around 5 p.m. Monday.

Michigan State Police troopers said they are treating his death as a homicide, even though there were no outward signs of trauma.

An autopsy on Devin's body is underway. Investigators are speaking to family members, and they hope to find Devin's mother and father.

"I have been involved since day one, since the moment my family called me," mother Jessica Bisesi said. "I’ve been in communication with police, CPS and everyone involved."

