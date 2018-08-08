Charter Communications closing customer service department in Livonia, 60 employees to be laid off

LIVONIA, Mich. - A letter sent from Paul Marchand, executive vice president of human resources for Charter Communications, to Livonia Mayor Dennis Wright and WIOA Title I section manager at Workforce Development Krista Johnson detailed plans to close Charter Communications' customer service department in Livonia.

The entire facility -- 14525 Farmington Road -- is not expected to close, but 60 employees at that facility are expected to be terminated on Aug. 28, the letter states.

"Because the company is committed to providing as much advance notice as possible to the affected employees, all affected employees have been notified of their employment terminations as of June 28, 2018," the letter says. "Affected employees will have the option of applying for open positions at the company for which they are qualified and have interest."

The laid off workers will be paid all wages and benefits through the termination date. Charter Communications will also provide eligible affected employees with information concerning benefits available under separate cover.

The lay offs and closure are expected to be permanent.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.