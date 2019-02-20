Crews respond to fire at apartment complex on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Detroit's west side Wednesday.

Crews worked on both sides of the building, and flames could be seen coming out of at least one window.

Officials said three people were inside the building at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Local 4 crews witnessed one man being taken into police custody. Officials said that person was inside the building at the time the fire started.

