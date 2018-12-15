Crime Stoppers of Michigan hosts Christmas party for families affected by violence

DETROIT - The holiday season can be especially difficult for families who have lost a loved one to violence.

That's why Crime Stoppers of Michigan brought families together Saturday to remind them they aren't alone with the group's annual Christmas party at Wayne County Community College's northwest campus.

"The purpose of this thing is just to bring some Christmas cheer and some wonderful times to a lot of these children," said Crime Stoppers CEO Dan DiBardino.

The children at the party had a good time, sharing activities with other children who have lived through similar experiences of losing a loved one to violence.

Katie Somers' fiance, Kevin Fletcher, was killed in a hit-and-run in 2016 on his birthday. He was the father of their two young children. Since the family's loss, Somers had to rely on her friends and mother to help her cope.

"It's going to be be tough, always," Somers said. "I just wish someone would come forward."

The Christmas party helps Somers and her children, letting them know they are not alone in their struggle.

"It just sucks. It really does," Somers said. "But it makes me happy, and it makes me forget about all that when you see them and you see them playing with other kids."

It's the perfect gift to help ease their pain during the tough holiday season.

