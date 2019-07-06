1 killed, 1 injured in Detroit double shooting

One man inside the black Ford Edge was fatally shot. The second victim has been identified as Malcom Drake. Drake is 25-years-old and was shot in the head.

DETROIT - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened at 4 a.m. Saturday on eastbound I-94 at Conner Street.

While responding to the scene police noticed a black Ford Edge had crashed over the side ramp in the area.

One man inside the black Ford Edge was fatally shot. The second victim has been identified as Malcom Drake. Drake is 25-years-old and was shot in the head. He was transported to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services, and is in critical condition.

If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

