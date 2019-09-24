Video shows fatal shooting outside Detroit liquor store

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for two people wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old man who was leaving a business Saturday night in the 16200 block of Schoolcraft.

Police said the man was leaving the business just after 11 p.m. when he was robbed and shot. He died from his wounds.

The shooting was caught on store parking lot surveillance video (watch above). Police are looking for two people who are shown in the video.

Both suspects are described as black males, and both of them were armed with a handgun. One of them was wearing a light colored baseball hat with a white brim, a dark colored hooded jacket with light stripes on the arms, and black and red gym shoes.

The other suspect was wearing a knee-length black jacket with a hood and black boots.

If you have any information on this deadly shooting please contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

The victim has been identified as Lewis Putrus, 77. He was leaving D & D Liquor Land on Schoolcraft around 11:07 p.m. Saturday when he was shot and killed. The Midwest Independent Retailers Foundation is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Putrus' murder.

"We have seen too many of these killings of people trying to operate an honest business," said Auday Arabo, president and CEO of the Midwest Independent Retailers Association.

Putrus was leaving his brother’s business at the time of the shooting.

"These senseless killings need to stop," Arabo said. “Why can’t these criminals take the money and just go? Many store owners help out a lot of their customers in the neighborhoods; they serve and give or loan money at various times when people are in need. There was no reason to kill this 77-year-old grandfather of 10.”

