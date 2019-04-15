Sterling Heights man sentenced to life without parole for deadly 'planned killing spree'

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A 45-year-old Sterling Heights was sentenced Monday for what police called a "planned killing spree" that started Downriver and ended in Oakland County.

Vernest James Griffin was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, carjacking, armed robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He did not appear in court for sentencing.

Griffin was sentenced to life without parole on the first-degree murder charge, 32 to 48 months on the felonious assault charge, two years on the felony firearms violation and 45 to 75 years on the carjacking and armed robbery charges.

Keith Kitchen, 60, of Garden City, and Eriberto Perez, 58, of Waterford Township, were killed during Griffin's alleged crime spree.

Kitchen's sister spoke at sentencing, sharing her grief and the anger she feels toward Griffin.

