Volunteers search for evidence against Detroit serial killer

DETROIT - The manhunt for a potential serial killer in Detroit is in its second day, and Thursday night, concerned citizens were going door to door trying to find anything that could help identify the killer.

Police have confirmed the identities of two of the three victims linked to a possible serial killer targeting women in Detroit.

Nancy Harrison - Body discovered March 19 on Coventry Street

Travesene Ellis - Body discovered May 24 on Linnhurst Street

In the Osborne Community on Detroit's east side, volunteers from various community organizations jumped in cars and combined efforts to keep people safe.

Detroit police believe Nancy Harrison and Travesene Ellis, along with an unidentified third woman, were all raped, murdered and left in abandoned homes by one serial killer.

Men and women knocked on doors and searched vacant homes to make sure there weren't bodies decaying under debris. All three victims police have located are believed to have been lured into homes.

