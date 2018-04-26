Crowdfunded art to transform bus stops in Cody-Rouge, Franklin Park

DETROIT - Three unsheltered bus stops in the Cody-Rouge and Franklin Park neighborhoods of Detroit will be fully transformed into functional public art through a crowdfunding campaign.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, College for Creative Studies, Franklin Park Association and Cody Rouge Action Alliance.

The campaign is being offered through Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity. If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $11,750 by June 25, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

For project details and to donate, please visit: http://www.patronicity.com/bus.

The project emerged in response to community calls for shelter, seating, neighborhood beautification and engagement. After reviewing the work of several artists, the community voted and selected Detroit artist and industrial designer Kef Parker to realize its shared vision.

It's not the first time bus stops have been in Parker's portfolio. Parker contributed a bus shelter project during the 2017 Detroit Design Festival.

"The College for Creative Studies and our partners are extremely grateful for the MEDC's Public Spaces Community Places matching grant for our BUS shelter project,” said College for Creative Studies Director of Community Arts Partnership Mikel Bresee. “This is a hard-working community where bus transportation is central to residents' lives. MEDC has effectively doubled this community's power to raise the funds to provide shelter for residents on the way to school and work."

