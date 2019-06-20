Dan Gilbert discharged from hospital, will continue recovery at rehab center after stroke

Quicken Loans chairman Dan Gilbert has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a stroke.

Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner released a statement on Gilbert this morning:

The Gilbert family is thankful for the tremendous outpouring of support they have received.

Yesterday, Dan Gilbert was discharged from the hospital and will now continue focusing on his recovery at an in-patient rehabilitation center. The entire family is incredibly grateful for the world-class care Dan received from the entire staff of Beaumont Hospital.

Dan is looking forward to beginning an intensive rehabilitation program and is eager to continue the progress he has made over the last several weeks.

Farner previously said Gilbert suffered a stroke while in the hospital and immediately underwent a procedure on May 26.

"To be clear, Dan’s recovery is a process that will take time – but we are all confident that he will meet this challenge head on as he always does."

