Dan Gilbert, hospitalized, won't attend Mackinac Policy Conference

DETROIT - Detroit businessman and pro basketball owner Dan Gilbert won't attend an annual Michigan business conference while he recovers from stroke-like symptoms.

Gilbert was supposed to speak Wednesday at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island. Chamber president Sandy Baruah said Monday that Bill Emerson, vice president of Rock Holdings, will fill in.

Rock Holdings is the parent company of Gilbert's Quicken Loans.

The 57-year-old Gilbert, owner of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, was admitted to a Detroit-area hospital Sunday and described as "recovering comfortably." There was no update Monday from Quicken Loans about his condition.

Here is the full statement Monday from Jay Farner, Quicken Loans CEO:

"Dan Gilbert and his family are grateful for the outpouring of support following the news of his hospitalization early Sunday. We appreciate the community’s concern, and with his family’s permission, provide the following update:

Dan was not feeling well Sunday morning so he was taken to the hospital by a family friend. While under care at the hospital, he suffered a stroke and was immediately taken in for a catheter-based procedure, then moved to recovery in the Intensive Care Unit.

Dan is awake, responsive and resting comfortably. Dan and his family are immensely grateful to the doctors and nurses whose early intervention is already paying dividends toward his recovery.

We will update the public as additional details become known. Thanks to the strong culture and leadership Dan has built and grown, business at the Rock Family of Companies will continue under the normal, everyday direction of their respective CEOs.

Our collective thoughts and prayers remain with Dan for a speedy recovery."

