Dearborn doctor beaten unconscious, police seek public's help

DEARBORN, Mich. - Police want to speak to anyone who may have seen something Wednesday night near the intersection of Grindley Park and Cleveland streets.

Dearborn police are looking for information on an incident that occurred between 5 and 9 p.m. It could be a car parked out of place or someone lingering in the area -- anything suspicious residents could have seen.

Someone attacked a 75-year-old psychologist who works in the area. A sign is now placed on his clinic's door telling patients the office is closed due to office issues.

The victim was severely beaten. When the doctor didn't arrive at home from work Wednesday night and his wife couldn't reach the doctor on his phone, she called the Dearborn Police Department and asked them to check on the clinic.

Police were unable to get into the office, forcing them to break in.

Inside, they found a crime scene and the doctor unconscious on the floor.

Police believe it was a robbery and have found evidence to support the idea, but they aren't certain if there's something else going on.

One of the concerns is the doctor was left in a more serious condition than officers first thought. As of Thursday afternoon, he remains unconscious, so authorities haven't been able to interview him to get vital information that could lead to a suspect.

There are video security cameras around the building, but at this point, the police tell us, they don't have any encouraging leads from it.

Detectives on the case are scouring security video from pretty much every business in the area, trying to find someone who might lead them to a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240.

