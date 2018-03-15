Dearborn Heights police seek men wanted for robbing Family Dollar store at gunpoint

Police are searching for two men who robbed a Dearborn Heights Family Dollar store on March. 12, 2018. (WDIV)

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are looking for two men who robbed a Dearborn Heights Family Dollar store at gunpoint Monday.

Police said the men entered the store at 3543 South Beech Daly Street at about 9 p.m. The men were in the store for about 30 minutes before one of them walked up to a manager who was stocking shelves and stuck a handgun into the small of his back.

The man led the manager to the front of the store, where he took an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The first man is described as a black male in his 20s. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a medium build. He was wearing a white sweatshirt.

The second man is described as a black male also in his 20s. He is about 6 feet tall and has a thin build. He was wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 313-277-7708 or email Dearborn Heights Police Department Investigations Bureau D/Sgt. Nicholas Hutchens at nhutchens@ci.dearborn-heights.mi.us.

