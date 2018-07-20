Dearborn man captured in Syria accused of being ISIS fighter

DEARBORN, Mich. - A Dearborn man captured in Syria is accused of being an ISIS fighter.

Ibraheem Musaibli, 28, traveled from Dearborn to Syria and was identified by ISIS members as an ISIS militant, officials said.

Musaibli was captured trying to escape one of the last areas in Syria held by ISIS. He'll be transferred back to the United States, but not for treason, officials said.

FBI agents raided his family's home on Riverside Drive across from the Woodmire Cemetery this week, leaving neighbors to wonder what was going on.

Musaibli's family said he's a saint. Agents were searching for evidence that he is an ISIS militant.

Local 4 legal analyst Neil Rockind said this is a strong case for the U.S. government.

