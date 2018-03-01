Dearborn potholes cause resident to blow seven tires during January

DEARBORN, Mich. - A road in Dearborn has destroyed multiple tires for one resident and city council members are placing the blame on the state.

Wyoming Avenue near Michigan Avenue in Dearborn is falling apart. Dearborn resident Mike Hacham has had seven tires blown on this road since January.

He has the repair bills to back his story up, and to make matters worse, he blew his spare in a pothole, too.

"When you get a flat on a donut it is a done deal," Hacham said. "You cannot do anything the rest of the day."

Hacham carried his damaged spare tire and repair receipts into a Dearborn City Council meeting to emphasize his story. City Council members told Hacham the damaged roads were from the state not funding road maintenance adequately.

"We blossom potholes from a decade of lack of maintenance," City Council member Robert A. Abraham said.

"We are the motor city and this is a joke," Hacham said. "This is a disaster and a joke at the end of the day."

