Breaking down how much Metro Detroit counties, cities will get of $175M infusion for roads

DETROIT - Metro Detroit roads will receive some much needed repairs after the Michigan Senate unanimously approved a $175 million infusion into the state’s roads Thursday.

Gov. Rick Snyder proposed the additional $175 million for the next budget year. Legislators decided it should be spent this year. The money would be split among the state's counties, cities and villages.

Wayne County will get $6,484,466.83, Oakland County will receive $7,015,327.75 and $4,481,337.01 will be given to Macomb County.

