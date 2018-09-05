Deer's antlers get tangled in soccer net at park on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A hot and hazy day of cutting the grass at Watts O'Hair Park got off to a strange start Wednesday for some Detroit city workers.

"We were out here ... cutting the grass on the soccer field, and I came across this fella here, and he was trapped in the net, and I see that he needed help," worker Byron Martin said.

The net was badly entwined in the deer's antlers. Workers said there's a huge colony of deer living in the nearby woods.

"From what I'm hearing, he's been out here all night, and luckily, there were no coyotes out here to prey on him," Martin said. "Hopefully, the DNR can get here and they can cut him loose and get him back to where he needs to be -- and that's the wildlife."

A member of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and two Detroit police officers showed up to try to cut the buck loose.

It was finally freed and went back to the woods.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

