Lawsuit: Detroit police sergeant told woman he could make warrant go away if she performed sex acts on him

DETROIT – A Detroit mother has filed a lawsuit against a Detroit police sergeant and the city.

She said she called police for help with a domestic incident. She said the responding officer found something in her past and exploited it.

The sergeant involved in the lawsuit has been identified as Ronald Gibson. The incident is alleged to have happened on Dec. 25, 2017. The 28-year-old mother of three said a domestic violence situation was unfolding at her home with the father of her children when she called 911.

The lawsuit said Gibson responded. The woman’s attorneys said Gibson told her she had a warrant and he had to arrest her and take her away from her children.

The lawsuit alleges that Gibson told the mother that he could make the warrant go away if she performed sex acts on him.

Sgt. Kirkwood with the Detroit Police Department released the following statement to Local 4:

“We normally don’t comment on pending litigation but we opened up an internal investigation and Sgt. Gibson recently submitted his resignation paperwork.”

Click here for more local news